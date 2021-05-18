An enigmatic 24,000-year-old stone artifact found in Vale da Pedra Furada in Brazil

The Pleistocene site of Vale da Pedra Furada (Piauí, Brazil), excavated by the Franco-Brazilian Mission of Piauí since 2011, provides important results on the first human occupations in South America. The site is known to contain archaeological evidence of human occupations between 40,000 and 5,000 years BP (before present).

In 2016, archaeologists excavated an archaeological level that contained 2,200 lithic artifacts. Carbon 14 analysis of the coals associated with these artifacts, as well as OSL (Optically Stimulated Luminescence) analysis of the sediments around the artifacts revealed that the layer in which the tool is found is between 27,600 and 24,000 years BP.

All lithic artifacts were manufactured on quartz or quartzite, and present well-known characteristics in the region. However, one of them is distinguished by its large size and the modifications it has on both sides.

In addition, it presents technical characteristics hitherto unknown in Paleo-American sites. It is a well cemented silty sandstone plate with a maximum length of 21.0 cm, a maximum width of 18.5 cm and a maximum thickness of 2.9 cm, which was carved by the artisans with a hexagonal shape and symmetrical in its maximum length, with a macrodenticulation produced by large extractions in its periphery.

Technofunctional analysis and traceological analysis reveal a technical conception focused on the configuration of double bevels and the production, in the same piece, of at least two successive artifacts with probably different functions. This piece is undoubtedly of human creation and reveals a technical novelty during the Pleistocene occupation of South America.

Throughout the entire stratigraphic sequence of Vale da Pedra Furada, there are fifteen archaeological levels corresponding to different times, separated by sterile sedimentary layers, which would correspond to moments of abandonment of the site.

A large number of artifacts have features on their edges, both with and without retouching, which were, as revealed by microscopic analysis, in contact with animal and plant matter. The predominant raw materials used are quartz and quartzite. A third raw material, sandstone, was used primarily in the older levels.

Analysis of the found artifact

An exceptional artifact

“Until now, the official North American archeology considered that the first settlers arrived in America 15,000 years ago, however, the artifact discovered here was found in one of the archaeological levels that are between 27,600 and 24,000 years old,” he says. Ignacio Clemente-Conte, researcher at the Institución Milá y Fontanals de Investigación en Humanidades (IMF-CSIC). The finding has been published in the journal PLoS ONE.

It is a silty sandstone platelet that presents exceptional morphological and technical characteristics, which make it stand out in relation to all the stone assemblages of Vale da Pedra Furada. In addition, in the manufacture of the instrument, the researchers have recognized five different stages of technical transformation that indicate that the device could have several processes of use.

Although the intentional nature of this artifact is incontestable, its function today remains enigmatic.

Although the intentional nature of this artifact is incontestable, its function today remains enigmatic, according to the researchers, who add that it may be a simple object of use, or more likely, an object with a symbolic function. That would explain, at the same time, both its uniqueness among the sets of tools of that archaeological layer to which it belongs, as well as the fact that it has not been found in other sites either.

In any case, what makes its find exceptional is its age. The data reported for all periods and regions of South America do not allow a direct comparison in terms of function and utilization. According to the researchers, current data shows that this artifact, if not the oldest, is one of the oldest in South America, resulting from bifacial production.

These populations possessed a very varied set of tools, reflecting a rich and diversified material culture

In addition to Vale da Pedra Furada, there are other settlements such as Chiquihuite, in Mexico, more than 30,000 years old and another, the Cerutti Mastodon Site, in Baja California, 130,000 years old, which demonstrate the existence of settlements in Latin America. older than was believed until a few years ago.

This new finding, therefore, adds important information about a human occupation during the Last Glacial Maximum (26,500 to 19,000 years BP), contradicting the commonly accepted theory of a post-glacial human occupation of South America and confirming the existence of occupations. humans in this area during the Pleistocene. These populations possessed a highly varied set of tools, reflecting a rich and diversified material culture, like that of any other human society.

The artifact is kept in the Museum of the American Man in Sao Raimundo Nonato (Piauí) at the Fundação Museu do Homem Americano.

This project has the participation of several organizations, among them the Ministère des Affaires Étrangères et du Développement International, the archeology and sciences of antiquity group ARSCAN, the anthropology group of techniques, spaces and territories ANTET, the Université Paris Nanterre and the IMF-CSIC, among others.

