An English team wants to get out of the Superliga

04/20/2021 at 3:05 PM CEST

Sport.es

At least one of the “big six & rdquor; English clubs would be considering the possibility of withdrawing from the new European Super League once the opposition that has been generated in this regard and, above all, the disapproval of their own fans, has been verified, according to The Times.

UEFA has reported that it leaves open the possibility for any of the clubs that are part of the new competition to change their mind and specifically, Aleksander ceferin, its president, has had words of rapprochement towards the English clubs.

According to The Times in depth in its information, at least one English club is debating whether or not to continue in the project, expressing great concern about the negative reaction that its fans may have.