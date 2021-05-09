An English pilot dies when he crashes with his plane in the waters of Cabo de Palos

The pilot of the plane that crashed this Saturday morning in the sea in the waters of Cabo de Palos and that deceased on the spotHe is an English citizen, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

The emergency services have only been able to rescue his lifeless body, because it died when it crashed.

For the moment, more data is unknown to be identified.

After plunging into the sea, for unknown causesMaritime Rescue personnel have been the ones who have rescued the lifeless body of the pilo and transferred it to Cabo de Palos.

The investigation continues by the Maritime Rescue and the Civil Guard to clarify the facts.

The flight plan only contemplated a person in the plane, although the Maritime Rescue and Civil Guard divers work in the area to rule out the presence of more people on the flight.