An IBM Research engineer has surprised by presenting a motorized modular microscope built from LEGO parts, a Raspberry Pi, a lot of originality and free time.

The IBM Research engineer, Yuksel Temiz, has developed a modular microscope with an investment of just $ 300. Initially Temiz realized that the microscope that he currently used for his laboratory work was insufficient, and he wanted to take advantage of a Raspberry Pi, Arduino and LEGO pieces to build his own, and that you can now make yourself at home.

To do this, the researcher developed an open source microscope using a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and different pieces of LEGO, something that has been helping him for the past two years in his research on microfluidics for diagnosis.

In addition to the elements mentioned above, it has also required a Raspberry Pi 8 Mpx camera and an essential 3D printer to be able to build this entire microscope that has a resolution of 10 µm.

On the one hand, the Raspberry Pi camera allows you to capture images and videos; The Arduino uses a high power LED to illuminate and fine tune all six stepper motors; and the LEGO pieces to build the entire body of the microscope. All of these LEGO microscope functions can be controlled using a keyboard connected to the Raspberry Pi or a custom Arduino joystick.

As we have commented, the engineer has only needed an investment of $ 300 and until now he has been using this microscope to take images of different things such as microfluidics, blood and urine, to be used in research on cancer and infectious diseases.

If you have the necessary parts, not only the Raspberry Pi but also the 3D printer, you can access a detailed tutorial to make it yourself with instructions on its official page on GitHub.

