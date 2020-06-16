Basketball returns to Spain this Wednesday. The Endesa League will be the second major European league –After the German– to start presenting a format the less novel and attractive because every game matters a lot. With a preliminary group stage and a semifinals and the final of a single match, It is intended to avoid what many point to as the inevitable: a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona final.

12 teams take part in the competition and will be divided into two groups. The A will be made up of Barcelona, ​​Tenerife, Bilbao, Baskonia, Unicaja and Juventut with the first two teams qualifying for the semifinals. It goes without saying that the requirement will be maximum as it is a unique battle. Although Barça starts as a favorite, A possible surprise should not be ruled out with teams with high aspirations to second place such as Baskonia, Unicaja or Tenerife.

On the other side of the table, in group B, Real Madrid tops the payroll as favorite to be first. Remember that the first of this group will meet the second of A in the semifinals. Thus, the rest of the teams that will take part in the duels are the hosts of Valencia, Zaragoza, Andorra, Burgos and Gran Canaria. By names this group may seem a little weaker, but nothing is further from reality. Zaragoza was being the great surprise of the season, while the locals will not sell their skin cheap. Madrid cannot be trusted.

Despite the many existing options, everything points to the final being a duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Although in the Copa del Rey the surprise jumped when the Catalans fell in the quarterfinals against Valencia, by budget and template, both whites and Barca must reach the bid for the title.

The two teams arrive healthy, with no deep draws and with enormous mutual desire for all the deep sea that exists in the Mirotic case. The Hispano-Montenegrin He’ll have to justify his highest-paid player cache in Europe against Madrid that has won four of the last five leagues. Curiously, the only one that Pablo Laso punctured was against Valencia Basket.