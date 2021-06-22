An employee of the Superior Court of Justice CDMX is linked to the process

MEXICO CITY

He was linked to the Miguel Ángel “N” process, in charge of the files and securities of a Judicial Management Unit of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City.

The 27-year-old man is accused of improper exercise of public service, for events that occurred in 2019.

According to the authorities in November of this year, the now defendant, in complicity with a relative, improperly charged 83 deposit tickets, for a total amount of 232 thousand pesos.

At the hearing, the control judge imposed justified preventive detention and set a period of two months for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.

Miguel Ángel’s arrest took place in the Barrio San Lucas neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office, and later he was transferred to the South Male Preventive Prison.

* bb