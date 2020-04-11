This Saturday it was learned that a woman who was an employee of the National Congress died last Tuesday of coronavirus. I had 49 years and she was admitted to the Santa Isabel Clinic for a box pneumonia. Subsequent studies, conducted at the Malbrán Institute, determined that had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the first information, the woman began with discomfort the March 28 and Sunday April 5, due to the persistence of symptoms, she was taken to the Flores sanatorium, where diagnosed with a box of pneumonia. She was admitted to the intensive care room, sedated and ready to practice a swab the result of which would be known after death.

“I don’t think he has traveled abroad, maybe he had contact with someone who did, but it’s still not clear”, assured the head of the Association of Legislative Personnel (APL), Norberto Di Prospero, who confirmed the news to Channel 26 and added that the woman “I had pre-existing pathologies”. He also said that a son of hers also “became infected and is now hospitalized.”

The woman lived in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores and worked in the Senate cleaning area, although I had not been to Parliament for almost a month: as he knew Infobae, had taken leave Last March 6, due to a problem unrelated to health issues related to the coronavirus and due to the resolution that exempts those with dependent children from working, since then he did not return to fulfill job functions.

“Tomorrow we will have the clinic report with full details. But surely he had contact with several colleagues. Today Congress is not working, it has minimal guards and it is empty in what it is in person, “said the head of the union of legislative employee, while he announced that the health service of the union is aware and evaluates the steps to follow for possible contacts with other members of the plant’s payroll.

During the morning of today, the Ministry of Health of the Nation had confirmed the last death by coronavirus in Argentina. The deceased patient is a 71-year-old woman residing in the City of Buenos Aires. In this way already There are 83 fatal victims of the disease in the country and the number of infections remains at the moment at 1,975.

Regarding the confirmed infected, the health authorities indicated that 789 (40%) are imported, 672 (34%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 290 (14.7%) are of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.. Regarding the average age of the deceased, the government reported that it is 68 years old while that of the infected is 45.

Among other data, they reported that of the 1,975 infected, 45.5% are women and 54.5% are men. To date, the total number of discharges is 440 people and since the outbreak began 18,027 diagnostic tests were performed for the disease, which is equivalent to 397 samples per million inhabitants. Only yesterday 1,648 new tests were made.

The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 14,150, both by laboratory and by clinical and epidemiological criteria. The main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, the average age being 45 years.

Last night the president Alberto Fernández He decided extend mandatory quarantine until April 26 inclusiveAlthough the president said, he does not rule out a fourth phase of confinement, which will only depend on the behavior of the pandemic curve. If the number of infected and dead falls in a robust and continuous cycle, the quarantine will be relaxed and then will end. Otherwise, the head of state will order a new phase, which will include the first days of May.