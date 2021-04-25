An employee of an Italian hospital is absent from work for 15 years and without stopping receiving his salary of 2,000 euros

The media in Italy have revealed this week a case of absenteeism that can break records: it is an employee of a hospital in the city of Catanzaro, in Calabria, who has been 15 years without going to work and without stopping to collect their salary in full.

As the BBC reports, the absentee, by name Salvatore scumace, collected a total of 538,000 euros in all these years, that is, about 2,000 euros net on average per month.

Scumace, 66, has been arrested and charged with fraud, extortion and abuse of power. Those responsible for the hospital are also investigated, who did not act in the absence of the employee.

In 2005, Scumace, a public official, was assigned to the Pugliese Ciaccio Hospital in Catanzaro, but the worker did not come to attend a single day to your job.

Apparently Scumace came to threaten one of the administrators from the hospital so that he would not report his absences

This responsible retired and his surrogate did not get to know anything about Scumace’s absences, Therefore, he was able to continue with impunity without going to his job.