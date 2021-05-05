An emotional Diego Sánchez sends a message to Dana White

Diego Sánchez | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

Diego Sánchez (30-13) was fired from the UFC recently and it seems that things have not ended on good terms. In a recent interview (via BJPenn.com) the fighter sends an emotional message to Dana White.

What’s up, Dana? I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that program do something for the company when it was $ 60 million in debt? All those fights of the night. All that TV time, Spike TV, Fox TV, ESPN. And you couldn’t meet your boy?

“I’ve been in Las Vegas training, week after week, spending 60-70 hours at the performance center just trying to meet you, Dana. Just to try to meet you. Would you rather not listen to what he had to say? You do not want to talk with me? Don’t you want me to bring some light to what you’re hiding in the dark?

I’m still willing to meet with you, Dana. Be a real fucking boss. I’ve bled, sweated, cried for this damn company. Fuck, I sacrificed more than you’ll ever know. And don’t you have 45 minutes to meet me? With the little dark boy from New Mexico who was supposed to get knocked out in The Ultimate Fighter.

«I’m here winning fights that I shouldn’t win, like I’ve done my entire career. And believe me, I made a lot of bets and won a lot of money. And everyone knows that Dana has a gambling problem. Dana doesn’t always win her bets. I know you have a gambling problem«.

Dana White | Image: Zhe Ji / Getty Images