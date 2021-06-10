An “emissions radar” has been operating in Madrid for more than a month: cars without a label, in the spotlight

The polluting emissions They have become one of the key points when we talk about citizen mobility: in a clear effort on the part of the administrations, the control of air quality is essential to improve the quality of life, especially in large cities. Is it possible to control the emissions of the cars that circulate on the street? On Madrid They have been put to work, and for just over a month they already have a real-time emissions meter. How does this system work? What consequences can it have for the most polluting cars?

Despite the fact that it is a limited area in the center of Madrid, at this point it is difficult to find someone who, in any part of Spain, has not at least heard of Madrid Central, the LEZ (low emissions zone) more famous across the country. In Madrid – and in many other cities – they know the importance of “transferring” polluting emissions outside the urban center. to improve the quality of the air we breathe, something that is only possible by decarbonizing road transport and betting on greater efficiency in the automobile fleet.

Through the Delegated Area of ​​Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a pilot project of measurement of road traffic emissions with which, through a measuring cabin, vehicle emissions can be remotely detected in real time. After more than a month installed, this system, which operates within the Centro district, has already made it possible to draw the first conclusions.

How does this emissions “radar” work?

The system, within the complexity, is relatively simple: it uses a beam of infrared and ultraviolet light as well as different sensors in contact with the outside air, so that factors such as CO, the emitted particles or the quantity are measured in real time. of NOx (nitrogen oxides) that a vehicle leaves behind.

Along with these measurements, the gondola is able to read the license plate of the vehicle in question and cross-check the data with the DGT files to find out what the technical characteristics are of tourism, thus knowing what is the emission regulations under which that car was homologated and, of course, if it is complying with it.

Emissions “radar” data: the cars that emit the most

After something more than 67,000 controlled vehicles, the first data is already consistent, with clear bad news for users of vehicles without an environmental label, that is, the oldest and, therefore, with a greater polluting potential. Of those mentioned 67,000 vehicles (67,388 to be exact), 4.7% have been cars without any type of environmental label, the latter being responsible for nothing more and nothing less than 29% of total emissions.

This data is more than illuminating, since it “agrees” with all those who advocate the “expulsion” of the most polluting vehicles from city centers, but it also supports the theses of car manufacturers: the most modern vehicles, those homologated under the latest anti-pollution regulations, have a much lower level of emissions.

The arrival of this cabin also enables the Air Quality and Sustainability Ordinance to be developed more effectively. gives Traffic officers sufficient authority to force them to go to the ITV to verify its polluting emissions to a vehicle if they suspect that it is emitting more polluting gases than it should according to its technical characteristics.