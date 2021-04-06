An EMA official says that “it is clear” that there is a link between AstraZeneca and thrombi

The person in charge of the vaccine strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Marco Cavaleri, has stated today that there is a link “clear” between vaccination with AstraZeneca and very rare cases of thrombi.

“In my opinion we can now say that it is clear that there is a association (of thrombi) with vaccine. However, we still do not know what causes this reaction, “says Cavaleri in an interview published by the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to say that there is no relationship between vaccination with AstraZeneca and very rare cases of blood clots.”

“Now it is increasingly difficult to say that there is no cause and effect relationship between AstraZeneca vaccination and very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low platelet counts, “he adds.

Cases related to deaths

The EMA representative’s statements come at a time when cases of thrombosis continue to occur in Europe in women who days before had received the so-called Oxford vaccine, some resulting in death.

In Spain there have been at least two of these cases of death, a teacher in Marbella and a woman in Asturias. However, in both cases a direct relationship with the vaccine has been ruled out. In addition, the principality investigates another woman who has become serious days after being inoculated, although at the moment her life is not in danger.

The application of this medicine was detained for nine days in March, while its safety was evaluated. Finally, its inoculation was restarted after the same EMA confirmed that it was a safe drug.

However, several European countries have limited or vetoed it. It has been suspended in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark have suspended it, Germany has restricted it to those over 60 and France to those over 55.

“More benefits than risks”

Cavaleri explained that the evaluation work is still “far from complete”, but it should be clear that these cases of thrombosis are extremely rare and that the The benefits far outweigh the risks.

“This week we will begin to give some preliminary definitions, but it will be difficult for us to indicate age limits as several countries have done,” he advanced.

“We are trying to get a accurate picture of what is happening, to define in detail this syndrome due to the vaccine “.

The head of vaccines of the European agency has indicated that in the next few hours it will be possible to know precisely that the connection exists, but it is not yet clear how it happens

However, Cavaleri emphasizes that the risk-benefit ratio is still in favor of the vaccine,

“Young women, who are often the protagonists of cases of thrombosis, suffer less from the effect of Covid,” he explains. “Therefore, we will have to assess the risk-benefit ratio for them. Not forgetting that even young women end up in intensive care for Covid.