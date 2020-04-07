We already have the big bomb of the day: a version of Disco Elysium for Nintendo Switch is being worked on. In an exclusive interview for the BBC 5live Game On podcast, the development team, ZA / UM, confirmed the expected news. Aleksander Rostov, the game’s art director, was the first to bring up the subject, assuring that he was currently working on design documents for the user interface, as well as input systems, on the hybrid console. The main person in charge of the narrative on Disco Elysium finished off the information ensuring that (the port) is going to happen soon.

If you are not aware of the news of the video game industry, tell you that Disco Elysium is about the indie of the moment, a Open world RPG where we play an amnesiac detective who has a unique skill system at his disposal and an entire city in which to make our way while we interrogate unforgettable characters, slit assassins or accept bribes, being able to become a hero or an absolute disaster for the human being, who won at the Bafta Awards ceremony last Thursday three of the seven awards she was eligible for: Narrative, Best Debut and Soundtrack. In addition, at the Game Awards last year he also managed to stand out considerably, winning many prizes for which he chose, as best RPG of the year. What do you think about the arrival of the ZA / UM title on Nintendo Switch? To finish, we leave you with its launch trailer. See you!

Elysium Disc PC Launch Trailer

