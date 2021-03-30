an electric SUV with up to 500 km of autonomy and GT version

After the presentation in society of the final design of the Kia EV6, the manufacturer has released almost all the details that we had pending of its expected electric SUV. These include both engine specifications and options. The brand has also surprised us with a GT version with sportier features.

The Kia EV6 is bet very interesting within its range of electric cars. According to the company, it represents the first step towards an electrified and sustainable future within the motto Movement that inspires.

In this sense, the EV6 breaks with some of the previous questions. First of all because it is the first model to come under the umbrella of the new Kia brand identity. And, secondly, because it is the first to be built on the company’s new platform: Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP.

The Kia EV6 is the first model manufactured under the new E-GMP platform

Kia EV6. GT VERSION

The Kia EV6 will be available in various zero-emission powertrain configurations. A version is also offered under the GT seal that increases some benefits, especially in terms of power.

What is common to all available Kia EV6 models is ultra-fast charging. The company aims in this range at 800V, which translates into a 10% to 80% charge in just 18 minutes. Or what is the same: 100 km in less than 4.5 minutes.

On the available options that we mentioned earlier, the Kia EV6 offers two main versions. On the one hand, standard autonomy, with 58 kWh, and extended autonomy, of 77.4 kWh. In the case of the Kia EV6 GT, it will only be available with the latter battery.

Two battery and two traction options

In addition, the Kia EV6 is offered with two different drive options: two-wheel drive (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). In the latter, two electric motors drive the front and rear axles, producing a total of 239 kW (325 hp), compared to 168 kW (229 hp) for the 2WD.

The autonomy will depend, in addition to the battery options, on the traction configuration. For example, the 77.4 kWh EV6 2WD (i.e. two-wheel drive and extended range) will achieve the 510 kilometers on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle.

Kia EV6 interior. GT VERSION

In the case of the Kia EV6 GT model, the basic differences, in addition to the aesthetic details, are in the final power it offers and in the inclusion of the electronic-Limited Slip Differential. Equipped with the dual motor 430 kW (585 hp) and with a maximum torque of 740 Nm, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds.

Without a doubt, an interesting bet is that of the EV6, although it will depend on another of the most important factors: the price. The EV6 starts from € 46,450 (official price in Spain) for its basic model and with an estimated delivery for September 2021.

