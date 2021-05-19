An elderly Honduran woman who crossed the border in a wheelchair a few days ago died



Doña Trinidad just wanted to be reunited with her granddaughter.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

A little over 2 weeks ago, the photographs of a 93-year-old woman crossing the border between Mexico and the United States, complete with a wheelchair.

The old woman was identified as Trinidad Tábora, from Honduras, who, accompanied by a daughter and great-granddaughters, managed to enter, along with another group of Central American people, onto US soil after achieving the feat of crossing the Bravo River.

Trinidad first managed to cross the Central American border with Mexico and after several days of pilgrimage, reached the state of Tamaulipas to finally get to Rome, Texas, and thus seek the American dream.

The crossing of this old woman at the border was captured by photographer John Moore, who documented how some other migrants were in solidarity with her by carrying her on different routes where her wheelchair could not walk due to the stones on the road.

In addition, to cross the river, the woman was put together with other people in an inflatable boat and when she reached the US territory, she raised her hands in gratitude.

There, Trinidad indicated that she and her family they were seeking political asylum because they had been victims of violence in their country and especially because He wanted to be reunited with one of his granddaughters, who had long lived in New Jersey.

Returned to Mexico where she met death

Upon arrival in the United States, Tábora and her granddaughter entered their documents to request political asylum, arguing that They lived in Honduras amid much violence and even claimed to have been victims of a terrible massacre.

However, the authorities rejected their request and not only that, the women were deported to Mexico, exactly to Tamaulipas.

Unfortunately, the asylum was not accepted and Trinidad and her family were deported to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, alone and without money, sleeping in a hotel.

This Wednesday, May 19, a newscast from the Telemundo network, which was following up on her case, reported that Mrs. Trinidad died. So far, the cause of his death is unknown.

