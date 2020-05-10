SINGAPORE – The distance between Singapore and Sweden, the aftermath of a debilitating stroke, and even the coronavirus could not keep them apart.

On Saturday morning, March 28, Swedish citizen Tom Iljas, 81, and Singaporean writer Liong May Swan, 78, married in a clinic at Alexandra Hospital after a decade-long romance in which the couple had traveled many kilometers to be seen throughout those years. The ceremony was held by the Rev. Daniel Lee Kok-Peng and less than 10 people attended, according to social distancing measures.

“Now we have consolidated our relationship as husband and wife. I hope we are together for eternity, ”Iljas said in Indonesian as the couple exchanged their vows. Born in Jakarta, the retiree previously worked in the logistics industry and, like his new girlfriend, is a widower and has adult children.

In response, Liong said: “For me, the word‘ fall in love ’is overrated, love is deeper and more eternal. Love means a sense of commitment. Based on this, I will do my best to fulfill all these promises that I have made to you today. Thank you very much for taking care of me. ” Liong, a former Defense Ministry translator, has written historical fiction novels set in Southeast Asia.

Frustrated Wedding Plans

The couple, who met in an online community 10 years ago, had planned to hold the ceremony at the Dempsey Hill restaurant earlier this month. However, just a few days earlier, on March 16, Liong suffered a stroke. In addition, the social distancing measures imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 made it impossible to hold the ceremony in the restaurant.

Despite everything, they did not give up their plans. The couple requested that they make their wishes official in the Alexandra Hospital, where Liong is currently located. She has been hospitalized since Wednesday, when she was transferred from the National University Hospital.

Under the pleasure of the hospital authorities, the staff planned and organized the ceremony in just three days and opened one of the clinics, which are closed on Saturdays, especially for the couple.

When asked by reporters why they had decided to get married, Iljas, who has three children and six grandchildren, said she had done so for Liong’s sake. “I share the Swedish idea that when a couple loves each other, they don’t need a certificate to legitimize it. But for May Swan it is not like that ”.

Liong, who has a son, added: “I am more conventional. For me, getting officially married is very important if we want to live together. Being Singaporean, I have this fear of loss. I want everything to be legalized. ”

Liong’s deteriorating health also accelerated his plans: Iljas wanted to stay by her side to take care of her instead of leaving her alone. He added that a long-distance relationship was “very tedious” and expensive.

“A love on low heat”

Tom Iljas and Liong May Swan in Amsterdam in 2014, where they first met in person. PHOTO: Alexandra Hospital

When asked how the romance had blossomed, Liong replied, “It was a kind of simmering love. I realized I was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. “

Iljas recalled that they had many common interests, especially when they talked about books. After talking on the Internet for three years, they finally decided to get together during the launch of a book in Amsterdam. They met in Frankfurt and then drove to the Dutch capital, but then the couple traveled across Europe visiting cities like Barcelona and Paris.

Over the years, the couple have visited each other many times, before they finally decided to get married earlier this year. Now Liong hopes to recover enough to start a new life in Sweden with Iljas.

He also gave some advice to younger generations: “If you think you’ve found the right person, you don’t have to wait to be our age to get married. There is no good reason to put off a good decision in your life. “

He added: “Although you can get married at any age, as long as you are ready, you will have a lot to do if you are young, you have a lot of energy to enjoy each other and explore life.”