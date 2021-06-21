An Egyptian farmer mistakenly finds a 2,600-year-old pharaonic stele

While preparing his land, a farmer discovered a pharaonic stele northeast of Cairo, with new information about a great war against the Phoenicians.

In the vicinity of the city of Ismailia, in Egypt, a farmer started his work day not knowing that he would find a pharaonic stele. As it happens in countries with wide cultural and historical wealthIt is common for this type of findings by the civilian population to be accidental. However, it highlights the fact that the piece is almost intact, and could date back to 2,600 years.

The Pharaonic Stele of Ismailia

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

As soon as the discovery became known, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities intervened. Based on the first analysis performed on the piece, it was determined to be a pharaonic stele from 589 BC. Also, archaeologists think it was erected by Pharaoh Apries, according to Live Science coverage.

The slab is built from sandstone, and was found while the farmer was preparing his land for cultivation northeast of Cairo. As soon as he found it, he notified the Tourism and Antiquities Police that, in total, he had found a slab 230 centimeters long and 45 centimeters thick, with engraved hieroglyphs.

According to the report of the Ministry of Antiquities, at the top there is a solar disk with wings, which is generally linked to the god Ra. Immediately afterwards it is appreciated Pharaoh Apries silhouette, who ruled during the XXVI dynasty. At that time, according to archaeologists, the Egyptian Empire was independent and had its capital to the north, in the city of Sais.

After the find, scientists are trying to break the code printed on the pharaonic stele. In this regard, the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, stressed that the piece “seems to be related to a military campaign by Apries in eastern Egypt“.

Although it is known that this pharaoh undertook a failed war against the Phoenicians, which left high numbers in deaths, it is still not certain that the found slab is related to this event in the history of Ancient Egypt. It could be, however, that the piece shed new light on this war event.

