An experimental vaccine has for the first time “largely protected” monkeys against the new coronavirus, says a Chinese laboratory at the origin of the research. The serum, which uses inert pathogens of the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, was administered to eight rhesus macaques, which were then artificially contaminated three weeks later, according to research published by the pharmaceutical giant Sinovac. Biotech.

“Serious” pre-clinical data

“The four macaques who received the high-dose vaccine had no detectable trace of the virus in the lungs seven days after their contamination,” said the laboratory, which published these results on April 19 on the bioRxiv site.

Four other monkeys, who received the vaccine in lower doses, had an increase in their viral load in the body but nevertheless managed to resist the disease. These results must still be peer reviewed before being validated by the scientific community.

Sinovac, a Nasdaq-listed company, began clinical trials of the same vaccine in humans since April 16, but the laboratory declined to comment on the matter.

“This is the first serious pre-clinical data I have seen about an experimental vaccine,” virologist Florian Krammer of the Icahn School of Medicine in New York commented on Twitter.

1) So, this is the first ‘serious’ preclinical data I have seen for an actual vaccine candidate. This one is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine made by Sinovac. Seems to work in NHPs. https://t.co/3znYhO2L7k – Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) April 22, 2020

“The question is whether this protection lasts a long time,” observes immunologist Lucy Walker of University College London.

Two other vaccines tested in China

In addition to the Sinovac project, Beijing has approved two other experimental vaccines launched on the one hand by the Military School of Medical Sciences and the biotechnology group CanSino, listed in Hong Kong, and on the other hand by the Institute of biological products and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the city where the coronavirus first appeared at the end of last year.

The American laboratory Moderna announced at the same time in mid-March that it would also conduct clinical trials for an experimental vaccine in the United States.

Pharmaceutical groups and research laboratories around the world have launched a race against the clock to develop treatments and vaccines against Covid-19, which has killed more than 190,000 people with nearly 2.7 million people infected, using a variety of new technologies. The estimated time for a vaccine is 12 to 18 months minimum.