An EFE photographer, Carlos F. Chamorro and a report from ‘El País’, among the winners of the Ortega y Gasset

Winning photograph by Brais Lorenzo. Moment of the workers of the San Carlos de Celanova residence (Ourense) celebrating the birthday of Elena Pérez, 98, during the state of alarm. (Photo: EFE / BRAIS LORENZO)

The Efe photojournalist Brais Lorenzo, the journalist Carlos F. Chamorro, the Ecuadorian media GK and a multimedia report from El País have been awarded one of the Ortega y Gasset Journalism awards, the most prestigious in journalism in Spanish, in its 38 edition.

The jury, which met this Tuesday at the headquarters of El País, has awarded the public service character of journalism during the year of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, without forgetting another great crisis: the environmental one.

The award-winning journalists have been, in addition to Lorenzo, the Ecuadorian Isabela Ponce, the Spanish Mariano Zafra and Javier Salas and the Nicaraguan Carlos Fernando Chamorro and the photographer Brais Lorenzo.

Brais Lorenzo has won the award for best photography for the image entitled “Birthday”, which has been disseminated by the main Spanish newspapers and the rest of the world. In it, as the media group Prisa recalls, a nonagenarian woman, Elena Pérez, is seen celebrating her 98 years in a nursing home in Ourense, Galicia. The center had been the first focus of coronavirus in the autonomous community, but it was already free of patients at that time.

The jury has described the image as “a composition that brings everything together, both from a formal point of view and from a content point of view. It is an image that conveys what happened in the pandemic and also throws an idea of ​​hope and that all lives matter ”.

The award for the best journalistic story or investigation has gone to the report Women who won the desert, written by Isabela Ponce. “El trabajo”, as detailed by Prisa, “describes the struggle of four women in a semi-desert area of ​​Ecuador for ll …

