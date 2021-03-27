An edition of The Lord of the Rings is going to be published with all the illustrations made by the author – Tomatazos

The trilogy of The Lord of the rings JRR Tolkien’s is basically the one to blame for laying the foundations for high fantasy as we know it today; without it this would not be synonymous with medieval secondary worlds populated by elves, humans, dwarves, orcs and dragons who are under threat from a Dark Lord who wants to become an artifact of power. Of course this genre is infinitely broader, but thanks to the South African author this is the idea that has been captured in the cultural imagination. In other words, Tolkien equals fantasy.

One fact that not everyone is familiar with is that the book was not originally an object that anyone could afford. In 1954 this trilogy was published for the first time and this happened in a luxurious edition of three volumes of hardcover that literally cost an arm and a leg. For a time it was the only edition in existence, but this changed when the first American paperback was published in 1965. Another fact that some people might not know is that this edition contained two illustrations made by the author himself: “The doors of Durin” and the “inscription on the tomb of Balin.”

Now The Guardian has revealed that HarperCollins will publish an edition with 30 illustrations, sketches and maps that the author made for these books, but did not want to publish. Why didn’t he want to do it, they may be wondering? As commented Alison flood, from The Guardian, this was because Tolkien had included several illustrations in The HobbitBut one critic told him that “they did not reflect his literary talents and imagination.” Unfortunately the author agreed with that subject. So in 1939, while working on the writing of his iconic trilogy, he told an editor that the work was so strenuous that:

I don’t have time or energy for these illustrations. I was never able to draw and my middling skills seem to have completely abandoned me. A map (much needed) is all I could do

This was not entirely true because Tolkien did do illustrations for that book, he was simply not comfortable with the world seeing them because of his lack of confidence in his talents as a painter and draftsman. This does not mean that they have not been published before. Some of them are found in books like Pictures by JRR Tolkien, of Christopher Tolkien and JRR Tolkien: Artist and Illustrator, of Wayne G Hammond and Christina scull.

If this publication can be seen it is because the Tolkien Estate has given permission for it to see the light of day, which will occur in October of this year.

HarperCollins Deputy Editor, Chris smith gave the following statement on why they decided to publish an edition that would restore the original illustrations:

Like many young readers, I was fascinated by the charming and evocative illustrations that accompanied The Hobbit. These paintings – particularly the now iconic image that appears on the cover – have become as beloved as the story they accompany. Despite that, the author himself was characteristically modest and dismissive of his obvious and rare artistic talent that he possessed, despite having no formal training. This modesty means that relatively few other of his artistic pieces were known during his lifetime. After that, they generally only appeared in academic books. Most of Tolkien’s paintings were private undertakings for himself and his children.

Here we include a couple of his illustrations:

