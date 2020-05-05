Ignacio Rivera, CEO of Hijos de Rivera, the parent company of brands such as Estrella Galicia or Ponte da Boga, points out that after the coronavirus health crisis «An economic tsunami is coming and we have to push together». For this reason, advises the manager, the most appropriate thing is to “reinvent yourself every day” to overcome the crisis generated by a pandemic as unknown as the one the world is experiencing because, he believes, that the new economic reality “It is going to affect the whole of society.”

“There we all have to be pushing, we must help by being mute and responsible”Rivera points out in an interview with Efe this Tuesday just at the beginning of the de-escalated call through which we will return to the long-awaited normality. A process that the CEO of Hijos de Rivera considers “complicated” because of his general claim, when “the reality is completely different” depending on the areas and the type of clients.

As detailed, a local in Madrid is not the same as in a town where the pandemic is much more controlled, so «A rule for everyone and so unified is complicated», assures Rivera, recently chosen as the manager with the best reputation in Spain.

“It’s hard to make coffee for everyone”

“It’s hard to make coffee for everyone”, exemplifies, or a beer that everyone likes, although at Estrella Galicia they are about to achieve it with a brand that is among the thirty most valuable in Spain and that even has a museum, MEGA, the only one in Spain dedicated to the world of beer.

At this beginning of the de-escalation it will not “Have avalanches” in hospitality shops, Rivera predicts, because although some people take to the streets there will be others who will not, who will wait a bit to see what happens until “The consumer is gaining confidence”.

“People are afraid” and waiting for the situation to be controlled, is “vital” get to that moment to make an analysis that today “is difficult” to venture. And as for the hospitality sector, the “reinvention” awaits them, in this first phase with the food to take away, then with the terraces, since not everyone will be able to afford it. “As they open, the activity in hospitality will begin.”

In any case, he believes that there will be no recovery in the consumption of his product because people have respect for what happens in this pandemic, mobility is restricted and tourists are also “afraid” of coming to Spain. “I don’t see any indication that this year we will be able to react with everything that comes our way in the market”, advances, but it is going to be a “very complicated year, with a lot of struggle, fighting, trying to do each one what they can”. Hopefully, he adds, the next “the economy will start to revive.”

For the moment, the pandemic has affected this sector “Generally brutally” and in particular, in the case of Hijos de Rivera, “very strong”, both in sales, distribution and own breweries. The group is present with 24 companies in seven countries, will expand its facilities in A Coruña and will expand in the Morás polygon (Arteixo), but you could see your aspirations to improve billing this year compared to the previous one truncated.

Food sales are on the rise “At a good pace”, because it is difficult to find a home without a Estrella Galicia, but these account for 25% of the company’s sales and “Does not cover the 100% drop at all” from the hospitality market; Furthermore, in the international market its exports have decreased by 70%.

“The drop only with the month of April is double digits, it’s no joke”

Definitely, “The decrease only with the month of April that has already passed is double digits, it is no joke”, Rivera points out, adding that there is still the whole month of May and then the second half of the year, which is also “going to be difficult” for a company that depends “very much” on hospitality.

However, Hijos de Rivera is one of those family companies so well managed that take care of your employees to the limit of the numbers or even a little more, and that is why it has expanded in one month, until June 30, its resistance capacity to apply an ERTE.

With 1,200 direct workers, half are still in the factory “working at full capacity”, despite the fact that returnable formats and barrels are stopped, logistics at 40% and sales representatives joined this Monday in order to reactivate the activity in some way.

“It is becoming more difficult to keep holding on”

Rivera assures that they could «Hold without making that famous ERTE», as other companies in the sector have done, because in addition, he says, state resources are also needed by other sectors and “You have to be supportive in this pandemic, throw everyone out of the car, and protect this great family who are our workers.”

“Our intention is to endure as much as we can, but obviously without income it is increasingly difficult to continue holding”, says Ignacio Rivera, whose remuneration, like that of the entire board of directors, has been reduced by 50%.

His effort and that of the entire company has received messages of affection and gratitude from employees, national and international distributors and customers over the past 40 days. “That also fills you with positive energy to keep fighting,” he ends.