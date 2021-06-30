“An earthquake”, a precipitous leak and many doubts after the collapse in Florida

“Like an earthquake.” This is how the deafening roar that woke her up on Thursday, June 24, at around 1:20 am, seemed to Janette Agüero.

No wonder: 55 beachfront apartments in the Champlain Towers South complex, a residential block in Surfside, near Miami, they just collapsed in one of the worst urban disasters in American history.

“It was like an earthquake. My husband and I were sleeping, and we were awakened by the building that was shaking, very violently, ”Agüero, 46, told .. From his window, he could only see a cloud of dust.

With her husband Alberto and their two children, Jeanette spent a week of vacation in her in-laws’ apartment on the 11th floor of the complex, in the apartment block overlooking the street.

Located north of Miami Beach, Surfside, of about 6,000 residents, is known for its white sand beaches that make it a destination for wealthy tourists and retirees. The town, about 20 km from the center of MiamiIt is also home to a large Jewish community.

Located almost on the beach, the 12-story Champlain Towers South complex, built in 1981, stood out for its beige silhouette amid modern glass-fronted residential masses.

The building had 136 apartments, either owner-occupied or rented. It was the ocean view units that collapsed for some reason yet to be determined.

In ten minutes, firefighters were on the scene. From his balcony, Alberto Agüero asked them what to do. “If you can go, go,” they replied.

As we left the apartment, “half of the landing to our left was gone, we could see the sea,” recalled her son Justin.

The stairs were still there “but half destroyed, some steps were missing.” The descent seemed endless. “I wasn’t thinking about looking out, I was concentrating on my feet,” said the 22-year-old.

In “survival mode”, the family reached the level of the garage, advanced towards “a big pile of rubble”, found a gap and ran towards the beach where she finally felt safe. It was then that Janette “broke down” and burst into tears.

“Too many emotions,” he said.

– “Hope” –

Neighbors who took refuge on their balconies were evacuated with ladders. And the search operations for survivors began among the rubble, by hand on the surface and underground.

When it was not yet dawn, a teenager was taken alive from the ruins. A first report registered one dead, who was the boy’s mother, and 99 missing persons.

From the early hours of Thursday, the area’s community center, a few streets further north, was transformed into a reunification center for the families of the disappeared. Evacuees, like the Agüeros, also went there to find temporary accommodation.

During the day, volunteers distributed drinks, food, blankets and basic necessities, while the residents’ relatives gave details of who was supposed to be in their apartments when the disaster struck.

Bettina Obias, with no news from her uncle and aunt, donated a DNA sample. The authorities “need it to verify which body belongs to which family,” he explained to ..

Electrical storms and a fire in the basements of the complex, which was only brought under control on Saturday, delayed rescue efforts. By Friday, the balance amounted to four dead and 159 missing.

The county mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, assured then that “still” it was expected to find people alive beyond the magnitude of the damage.

But this hope has faded as the days go by, despite the machinery deployed at the site and the nearly 300 firefighters, aided by canine teams, who thoroughly excavated the rubble.

As of Tuesday morning, the death toll was 11 dead and more than 150 missing.

– “In-depth research” –

The first questions about the state of the building, which was working to update it in accordance with current regulations, appeared on Saturday.

According to a 2020 study, the building had suffered a “very subtle” collapse in the 1990s. The authorities did not rule out that this was the cause of the catastrophe and the author of this study told CNN that he could not know if the collapse it was “predictable.”

A 2018 report had already questioned the integrity of the property, noting “significant structural damage” and “cracks” in the concrete columns in the basement.

And in a letter dated April 9, 2021, the president of the assembly of co-owners was alarmed by the growing “deterioration”.

To ., Janette Agüero said that “the garage always seemed to be in poor condition, there were cracks, it was flooded all the time.”

Authorities have promised a “thorough and complete investigation,” while there is concern about the “sister” complex of Champlain Towers North, built at the same time by the same company a block away.

US President Joe Biden announced that he will visit Surfside on Thursday.