AN dismisses Real Madrid complaint against modification of LaLiga Statutes

06/03/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

EFE

The league reported this Thursday that the central contentious-administrative court number 2 of the National audience has dismissed the lawsuit of the Real Madrid which challenged in 2016 the modification of the Statutes and General Regulations of the club’s employers’ association, approved in December 2015 by the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

The white club’s challenge was based on considering that “the aforementioned modifications transcended the limits of Royal Decree-Law 5/2015” -which regulates the commercialization of audiovisual rights- “highlighting the criteria for the distribution of the 350 million income generated by The league with the exploitation of the audiovisual rights of the 2015/16 season “.

As reported The league, “the judgment considers that the fact that part of the income (capital gain) obtained comes from the exploitation of the audiovisual rights of the real Madrid FC it does not mean that it necessarily has to participate in the distribution if, according to an objective and equitable assessment, such as that provided for in the additional provision, the operation gives a zero balance in the amount to be received “.

“As stated The league In its arguments, the judgment also establishes that an abuse of rights and bad faith could be seen in the actions of real Madrid FC, to the detriment of the rest of affiliates, blocking the distribution of income through various procedural strategies in different jurisdictional orders, “he said.

The employer indicated that in addition to fully rejecting the Real Madrid lawsuit, the ruling condemns the club to pay all costs to both the State Attorney and the The league.