The host and actress of the national television production house TV Azteca, Betty Monroe, had been reported as “disappeared”, assuring that she did not answer messages or calls, however, now she reappeared and gave signs of life.

Last Friday, April 24, the entertainment journalist, Álex Kaffie, set off alarms in the entertainment world after reporting that a famous TV Azteca host was missing because her representative had not been able to locate or speak to her.

Betty Monroe, 42, according to the statements, allegedly did not answer her WhatsApp messages or her representative. In addition, she did not answer calls or messages from the television station, who urgently needed her to offer her a project.

Because after a long week “disappeared” from all sides, he simply reappeared, clarifying in his last messages before sparking the controversy, he had already warned that he wanted to get away from all his networks for an indefinite time.

“The truth of the matter is that little by little I move away from the networks. I hope you understand. And little by little I will stop being and return to my origin, “said the actress. However, fortunately Monroe reappeared and published a message via Twitter in the face of the scandal that caused his supposed disappearance.

To show signs of life, the driver calmed her fans by declaring that she was fine and was home due to the health contingency. “Hello everyone! I’m fine. Enjoying my family. #QuedateEnCasa #SanaDistancia #UnidosSiempre # México “was the message issued by the host.

However, this did not calm the netizens, who have even asked him for videos to make sure that he is fine.

“Video or fake”; “It does seem suspicious to me that they are looking for her and report on Twitter instead of with her company”; “Video where you say you are fine. It is not going to be the bad one and they have you kidnapped. Video, video, video, ”were part of the messages from his worried fans.

He reappeared on social networks after his fans questioned his prolonged absence and although there were only a few who doubted the veracity of that message, the majority of his followers reacted positively to the “reappearance” messages.

Some positive messages Monroe received were: “How nice to hear from you,” “Don’t leave us anymore.” “You already had us very worried”, among many others.

