An avocado molecule to underpin leukemia treatment

The solution to leukemia it could be in the avocado. Specifically in a compound known as Avocatina B.

This compound targets an enzyme that is critical for the growth of cancer cells, and that it has now been detected for the first time by scientists.

Furthermore, in the specific case of leukemia, according to the study, it has higher amounts of this enzyme, known as VLCAD, which is involved in its metabolism and growth.

“The cell depends on that pathway to survive. This is the first time that VLCAD has been identified as a target in any cancer, & rdquor; says Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, from the Department of Food Science at the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, and lead author of the research.

To reach this conclusion, Dr. Spagnuolo’s scientific team focused on the examination of various nutraceutical compounds with the intention of finding a substance that could inhibit the enzyme VLCAD, and it was then that they discovered that the best derivation was obtained from avocado.

That compound, Avocatin B, has performed the best in laboratory tests, conclusively inhibiting VLCAD.

A compound, which curiously is already being used in other treatments in charge of fighting diabetes and also for the control of obesity.

The next step is to take the test to human studies to verify its real effectiveness in the fight against leukemia: «We completed a study in humans with this compound as an oral supplement and we have been able to show that appreciable amounts are tolerated quite well by the body », Says the Dr. Paul Spagnuolo.

What is leukemia and what are its variants

The study has been published in the scientific journal Blood, and focused primarily on the most devastating variant of leukemia, known as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Leukemia, the type of cancer that the tissues that make up the blood in our body can suffer, is, according to official figures from the World Health Organization, a disease diagnosed in more than 437,000 every year around the world.

It is the cause of the death of more than 300,000 people each year.

In the specific case of acute myeloid leukemia, on which the study of the University of Guelph, the 5-year survival rate for patients over 20 is 26%, compared to the 95% survival rate for chronic myeloid leukemia.

That is why the find is so important.

There are many different types of leukemiaBut it usually involves white blood cells, powerful infection fighters that grow in an organized way when our bodies need them.

However, leukemia is capable of causing our bone marrow to generate an excessive amount of white blood cells that also do not work in a correct way.

A process that starts with mutations in the patient’s DNA and ends up causing abnormal blood cells to eventually displace healthy blood cells from the bone marrow, reducing the number of healthy platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells.

In addition to a family history of leukemia, genetic disorders, and previous cancer treatments, smoking and exposure to chemicals are risk factors for leukemia.

The most common cancer among the smallest

Although survival rates from leukemia decrease after passing the 20-year-old barrier, it is the most common cancer in boys and girls.

Among those under 15 years of age it is the first cancer diagnosed followed by tumors in the brain and others in the central nervous system in addition to lymphomas, soft tissue sarcomas, neuroblastomas, and kidney tumors.

For both young and old, currently, and awaiting the development of the use of compounds such as Avocatina B To improve treatment, patients diagnosed with leukemia, following medical criteria, must undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy, in most cases.

There are other options such as targeted therapy to block existing abnormalities in our body or bone marrow transplantation that helps restore healthy stem cells.

Other more experimental treatments, such as immunotherapy, immune cell engineering, or clinical trials, also serve to reduce the ravages of some types and variants of leukemia.

Research advances and solutions are closer and closer.