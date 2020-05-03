The actor who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2011, with the premiere of ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ looking to expand his opportunities now that the ‘Infinity Saga’ is over.

No wonder, since almost a decade later, he has become one of the most consistent actors in the entire MCU.

That same, It has led him to be one of the two headlines for a television series that will premiere on Disney + later this year., Until now.

However, while Marvel’s success continues into the future, it seems that the actor is looking for another role based on some popular intellectual property, as Sebastian Stan wants to play Dracula in a new reboot.

The vampire is receiving a reboot with Universal and Blumhouse, and it is the same actor who wants to audition for this role.

Blumhouse released ‘The Invisible Man’ earlier this year, a remake of director Leigh Whannell’s classic monster property, and the film has been a resounding success.

The studio asked director Karyn Kusama to try to do the same with Dracula. And because Stan worked with the filmmaker a couple of years ago on the movie ‘Destroyer’. He has already asked you to be considered to play the titular vampire.

“I already sent him an email about that. I said, ‘You know I’m from Romania, right?’ and she said to me: ‘Yes, yes, it is very soon, and there is a pandemic. Hopefully, we will see each other in four years,’ “the actor revealed in an interview.

Sebastian Stan wants to play Dracula and he certainly fits into the project as it looks just right and it has proven to be gloomy when needed. Of course, there is also the relationship with Kusama.

It will be a matter of time to see if he fulfills his mission, for the moment Sebastian Stan is preparing to return as Bucky in the series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​whose release date has not been revealed.