A brutal figure attacks Marvel’s magical heroes with surprising effectiveness in Avengers # 33, to carry out a new and violent mission. (Spoiler warning)

The pressure and prominence of being the Ultimate Sorcerer in the Marvel universe has made Doctor Strange a frequent target over the years. Ever since he became the Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange has fought against everyone, from Baron Mordo to Loki, for the right to maintain the pre-eminent magical position of power within the universe.

The last battle of Doctor strangeHowever, it does not come from an old rival or an infamous new villain, but from a familiar face that has been secretly hunting down magic users around the Earth: The Moon Knight. More surprisingly, it is Moon Knight who triumphs over the Supreme Sorcerer before fleeing with his powers in Avengers # 33.

Within his usual base of operations at the Sanctum Sanctorum, Doctor Strange battles an army of Egyptian mummies that have sprung up in an attempt to overwhelm the sorcerer inside his own home. As Strange bravely defends the Sanctumy, he is shocked to see one of the Avengers, Moon Knight appear, initially believing that his arrival is fortuitous and that he arrives to help him against the horde of mummies. Instead, Strange is shocked to learn that it was Moon Knight and his ancient Egyptian deity Khonshu who summoned the mummies, to distract and weaken Strange before Moon Knight’s infiltration of the Sanctuary.

When a shocked Strange reacts to Moon Knight’s betrayal, overwhelmed by mummies, Moon Knight reminds him that Earth’s moon phase is currently a supermoon, significantly increasing his superhuman abilities.

The idea that the strength of Moon Knight’s powers is derived directly from the phases of the moon, and thus strengthens as the moon fills, was introduced early in the character’s story by the creators Dough. Moench and Don Perlin in Marvel Spotlight No. 28 of 1976.

In the 90s, this ability was greatly minimized to make the character more of a brave, street-level superhero who relied on his own ingenuity and training to save the situation. Charlie Huston and Mico Suayan explained in 2007 Moon Knight No. 9 (Vol. 3) that Khonshu had stripped him of his moon-based powers after feeling disgusted with his performance and his reluctance to commit more extreme violence on his behalf. .

With Moon Knight evidently back in Khonshu’s favor and on a new quest for the God of Vengeance, Marc Spector’s connection to the moon and superhuman abilities have been visibly restored. When Moon Knight triumphs over Doctor Strange, he uses the mystical ankh amulet Khonshu gave him to become his avatar and strip Strange of his magical abilities and add them to his own, effectively making him the ultimate supreme sorcerer in the Marvel Universe. .

With each superhero he defeats, Moon Knight’s magical powers become even stronger as he absorbs each of his target’s abilities. All done in Khonshu’s service, Marc Spector’s original superpowers have been restored and more, making him more dangerous than ever.

Interestingly, the powerful superhero appears to be targeting heroes linked to the prehistoric Avengers 1,000,000 B.C. – including Black Panther and Doctor Strange. As the new Master of Mystic Arts, the odds certainly stack in favor of Moon Knight as he continues his violent hunt.