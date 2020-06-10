Renee Gracie became one of the biggest names in motorsports in 2015 as the first female driver with V8 vehicles., partnering with Simona De Silvestro on the Prodrive Racing Australia team in the Bathurst 1000. But little by little she lost her passion for motorsports and he became interested in other very different fields, to the point of abandoning cars to dive into the adult film industry.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It has put me in a financial position that I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it, “said the young woman for the British tabloid Daily Telegraph. Renee created her own website with exclusive content for all her subscribers, which gives her a profit, according to the middle of 11,000 euros per day.

“I am making good money and I am comfortable with where I am,” she added. At 25, he says his next goal is to buy a house just to record more videos. Her parents supported her both in her decision and in her day to day: “Believe it or not, but my father knows it and supports it. I think you could say that my father is really proud for the financial situation in which I am and for what I have been able to do with the site, “he explained.

When he began his adventure in the adult film industry, he opted to publish some erotic photographs, but the success he garnered among his followers caused him to make videos shortly afterwards and immediately afterwards opted for the subscription modality. Thus, he has managed to ensure a fixed income for each day and for each month.

Despite abandoning speed competitions, he hasn’t completely given up his love for cars and it is usual for you to publish photographs next to one of your machines. He also does the same with a racing motorcycle that he does not hesitate to show off on social networks.