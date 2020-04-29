In support of nursing staff in the fight against Covid-19, a somewhat special auction started this Wednesday on the internet for the benefit of the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris Foundation. French professional tennis players offer to win atypical prizes: one hour of tennis with a professional player, his signed racket, an outfit or other. Tennis enthusiasts could find their account there.

Playing with Gasquet, Pouille, or Leconte

Among the most attractive lots certainly for tennis enthusiasts, the opportunity to play with professional players on a Roland-Garros court or at the national training center. The auction winners can hit the ball for 1 hour with notably Richard Gasquet, Lucas Pouille, Alizé Cornet, or Pauline Parmentier for active players. And for those nostalgic for older generations: Amélie Mauresmo, Nathalie Tauziat, Sébastien Grosjean or even Henri Leconte.

These lots saw their price soar in the first hours of auction this Wednesday afternoon, going for the moment with Richard Gasquet from 22 euros to 250 euros. To drive up prices, “the odds of love with the champion, the event represented play”. “These are personalities who make you dream, there are extremely positive reactions,” says Philippe Ancelin, auctioneer, and director of Drouot-Estimations.

Obviously to make an appointment, the won lot is valid for 18 months from the end of the auction this Sunday, May 3. This leaves time to understand the deconfinement and the planning of the champions once they have resumed their activity on the circuit.

Bartoli’s title racket at Wimbledon

For collectors, rackets used by French players during victorious tournaments are also auctioned, such as the frame of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during the Davis Cup victory in 2017 or the engraved racket of Marion Bartoli during his victory at Wimbledon in 2013.

Note that all three-color players are concerned, since buyers can win in particular outfits having been used by Enzo Cuoacaud (179th worldwide), Alexis Musialek (sparring partner of the French Fed Cup team), or even a Margot Yerolymos t-shirt (308th world). Finally, there is also the possibility of winning a discovery day at the national training center in the footsteps of a hopeful French tennis player.