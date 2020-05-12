The arrival of spring leads to the appearance ofallergiesespecially topollen. There are cities where, despite not concentrating important sources of pollen, they do present numerous cases of allergy and this is mainly due to thepollution.

We must start from the idea that this argument does not count this spring, since the situation is totally different from usual, given the state of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from the fact that people havemasks, which can help avoid contact with pollen, when for example they go to the supermarket or go out to throw the garbage.

So, and since people are going to go outside less,will be less exposed to pollenthat so much allergy produces them, and they will present fewer symptoms these days. This is also influenced by the fact that they are registeringless pollution levels, these have been super reduced due to the slowdown that the whole country has suffered. There is no more to see the typical beret of contamination of the city of Madrid, now disappeared, when it was, unfortunately, the usual thing.

Specifically, in Spain there are eight million people allergic to pollen, of which seven to grasses, a type of pollen, according to data from the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC).

Starting from the idea that this spring is not the normal thing as far as allergy is concerned, as a general rule it can be affirmed that the contamination produced by the expulsion of diesel from vehicles and the decrease of other industrial fumes can aggravate the symptoms in the big cities.

“The emission of polluting particles from heating systems and diesel engines alters the structure of pollencausing it to generate stress proteins as a defense mechanism, and increase its ability to induce an allergic response in susceptible people, “explains SEAIC member Dr.Angel of Moral.

The also president of the SEAIC Aerobiology Committee stresses thatThese stress proteins increase the aggressiveness of pollen in cities and in populations that live near highways., compared to pollens in rural areas without contamination. “For this reason, more allergy cases occur in cities despite the lower pollen concentration than in the countryside,” he defends.

Meanwhile, the SEAIC president,Antonio Valero, explains in this sense, during an interview with Infosalus, that pollen is microscopic and has different proteins with their respective biological activities, with defense and stress being curiously allergic. “Pollution makes plants have more allergens,” says the specialist.

On the other hand, Dr. Valero stresses thatpollen interacts with mucous membranes. “When the human body is exposed to contamination, an important inflammatory process takes place so that when pollen arrives, it can penetrate the mucosa more easily. This is why pollen allergy is also more frequent in those areas with more contamination “he highlights.

Furthermore, Dr. Del Moral points out that the high levels of pollution in cities favor the phenomenon of thermal inversion that prevents pollens from leaving the atmosphere, and increases the time of exposure to them.

How climate change influences

On the other hand, the allergist argues that climate change is altering the pollination cycles of plants, so that they arebringing forward the beginning of its flowering period, as well as delaying its end, thus extending the duration of the pollination period, and, therefore, there is a greater exposure of the population to pollens.

In this sense, the President of SEAIC, Dr.Antonio Valero, highlights that the variations in the climate influence, and quite a lot, the appearance of the allergy since the plants pollinate in the right conditions of temperature and humidity. “Sometimes as the temperature increases and in winter we have a spring climate, for example, as this modifies the pollination of plants, and can make this stage more or less short, or more or less intense,” he remarks.

With all this, and given the state of confinement we are experiencing this spring, Dr. Antonio Valero, anticipates that during this exceptional springsome patients use less medicationthey usually need during this time of year to relieve their allergy symptoms.

.