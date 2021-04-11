an attack could lock your account forever

There are no good times for WhatsApp. I’m not saying they are bad, of course, after all, it is still the most widely used instant messaging service in the world, in addition to having the name given by having been the first great service of this type after the arrival of smartphones . For many users it remains, today, the first option, and in many cases the only one, to communicate with their contacts in a fast and economical way.

However the popularity of WhatsApp is not at its best. The year began with the enormous controversy in relation to the changes in its terms of use. A privacy problem for some, a communication problem for the company, which in the first instance caused the leap of many users from WhatsApp to other services such as Telegram, which saw their numbers grow like foam during the first days after the announcement.

And today we know, from Forbes, that another stain has appeared on the file, and that is a simple attack can block a WhatsApp account forever. And when I say simple, it is not to try to take away the iron from the actions that must be carried out, it is that it is really within the reach of anyone who knows how to use email and a mobile phone. You don’t need technical knowledge, you don’t need any malware, and it’s terribly effective. And Facebook, despite having knowledge of it, does not seem to be in the process of taking measures to solve it.

Due to liability, given that it is a current security problem, I will not explain here what it consists of, I will only say that it is related to the account verification function and the procedures automatically activated by WhatsApp when notifications of stolen accounts, in combination with a bug detected by the researchers Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña and whose exploitation is tremendously (terrifyingly I would say) simple.

And the most worrying thing about this WhatsApp security problem is that no matter how careful the user is, no matter how many security measures they take to protect themselves against attacks, these measures will be of no useIn reality, neither the affected user nor their device play an important role in the attack, which they will attend as passive bystanders, first with surprise and later with concern.

Recovering a WhatsApp account that has been attacked with this system is not an easy task, because it will be necessary to contact WhatsApp directly, explain what happened and cross your fingers. Hopefully, now that it has been publicly disclosed, Facebook will take steps both to prevent exploitation of this technique and to help affected users recover their accounts.

The only thing you can do, at least for now, is associate your WhatsApp account with an email account (if you have not already done so, and of course, before receiving the attack), and react immediately by contacting WhatsApp if suddenly, and without waiting, ryou receive several SMS with a validation code six digits for the app.

Another alternative to protect yourself from this attack is, of course, migrate from WhatsApp to another service. The problem, of course, is that it is essential that your contacts also use it, otherwise you will not be able to communicate with them that way. However, think that if even Mark Zuckerberg has chosen Signal for his communications. Of course, since his phone number was revealed in the latest Facebook leak, he himself could be a victim of this new attack. Of course, a phone call would probably be enough for him to get his account back.