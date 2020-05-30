Planning for next season begins at Atlético de Madrid offices, but the end of the course will determine the possibilities that the rojiblancos have to go to the transfer market. A possible non-qualification to the Champions League could condemn the rojiblanco team to practically not being able to spend a single euro.

The idea of ​​the mattress sports management is to make the least possible expense, either qualifying for the Champions League or going to the Europa League. The crisis caused by the coronavirus has reduced the coffers of Atlético de Madrid, being forced to do an ERTE among its employees, which also implies that the authorities will be closely monitoring all the movements they make.

For this they will try to sign footballers who end their contract on June 30 and they can get free. Some examples would be Edinson Cavani, who they were about to sign last January, or the left back Layvin Kurzawa, which will be free and could reinforce a left lane that does not have a natural replacement for Renan Lodi and Saúl is the usual patch chosen by Cholo Simeone.

Antonio Adán’s future was also in the air, but taking a look at the current economic situation, the possibility of renewing the Mejorada del Campo goalkeeper is more viable than a few months ago. Thus they would save the arrival of another goalkeeper and so they could avoid paying for signing a replacement of the former Betis.

And is that with the free signings Atlético de Madrid would not have to pay for their arrivals, although they would have to pay money for the bonuses, But they are aware that these figures are always lower than those of attempting to undertake any hiring, and even more so in a mattress table in which they are already going for high-level and established footballers.

The uncertainty of whether they will finish the League in the Champions League prevents Atlético from moving the tab by the footballers who are listed on the agenda. One of the only possibilities to invest some money is through sales, but footballers who could be in the market like Diego Costa or Thomas Lemar have seen how their price has been devalued and it is impossible for the mattresses to recover what they invested for them.