An association of women that awarded Almeida provokes laughter for how it has called this former minister of Aznar

Isabel Tocino and José María Aznar. (Photo: JMN via .)

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, was appointed this Wednesday Ambassador for Equality by the organization Women In A Legal World, a Spanish organization made up of women who, as defined, “want to transform the environment in which they operate creating conditions that allow everyone to have the same opportunity to shine and achieve success in their career ”.

The Madrid City Council itself, on its Twitter account, reported the award received by Almeida from this non-profit association, which has the advice of several former PP ministers, such as Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Ana Pastor.

But also by Isabel Tocino, who was Minister of the Environment in the first Government of José María Aznar, from 1996 to 2000.

And it has drawn powerfully attention how, in the English version of the website of this association, the last name of this former minister has been written, who instead of Isabel Tocino appears as Isabel Bacon.

WOMENINALEGALWORLD.COM (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Something that has generated a remarkable joke on the networks:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU