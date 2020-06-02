Okeypokes manages to design the neighbors that every Pokmon fan would like to have on their island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already become a phenomenon that fans of the works ofNintendodo not overlook. Perhaps its range cannot be compared to that of Pokmon, but the mix of both franchises has given us more than a dream crossover for players of the Nintendo Switch title.

Two of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises uniteThis time the Pokmon theme repeats itself, but not as we saw in video the last time, but with designs of neighbors inspired by Pokmon by the artist Okeypokes.Mewtwo, Mew, Eeevee, Lugia, Charizard… some of the monsters of theGame freakwho lend themselves more to wearing a sweater and pants star in these charming illustrations.

New HorizonsHe has managed to lead the sales charts throughout the spring in several countries, being one of the most successful games he has had during the quarantine months. Find out what makes this Switch title so special by reading our review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Más sobre: Pokmon y Animal Crossing: New Horizons.