An artificial intelligence learns to predict human behavior

Predicting what someone is going to do next based on their body language comes naturally to humans, but not to computers or robots. When we meet another person, they can greet us with a “hello”, a handshake, or in other ways. We may not know exactly what you are going to do, but we can read the situation and react appropriately.

Scientists at Columbia University in New York City have developed a computer vision algorithm to predict human interactions based on body language. Learning by the system is based on watching videos of people interacting with each other. This predictability could give robots and other machines a more intuitive sense of what will happen next in their interactions with humans. The potential applications are many, including, among others, physical assistance systems for the elderly or disabled, self-driving vehicles, and robots capable of working cooperatively with human workers.

As far as the team of Carl Vondrick, Dídac Surís and Ruoshi Liu know, their method is the most accurate to date for predicting actions on video up to several minutes into the future.

After analyzing thousands of hours of movies, series and other television programs, the system has learned to predict hundreds of activities, from a handshake to a friendly fist bump. When he cannot predict the concrete action, he finds the higher-level concept that relates them, in this case, the word “greeting.”

The new artificial intelligence system recognizes when the future is uncertain and consequently can only make a general prediction, not a specific one; the same as a person would do in such a case. For example, when the system considers it impossible to predict whether two people will hug or shake hands, it merely predicts that they will greet each other. (Image: Dídac Surís / Columbia Engineering)

Previous attempts at predictive machine learning, including previous computer systems, have focused on predicting only one action at a time.

In contrast, for the new system, the problem of long-term prediction was approached from a different angle. “Not everything in the future is predictable,” emphasizes Surís. When a person cannot foresee exactly what is going to happen, he plays it safe and makes a more general prediction. “Our algorithm is the first to learn this ability to reason abstractly about future events,” emphasizes Surís.

This research project has had the support, among other entities, of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, dependent on the United States Department of Defense. (Source: NCYT of Amazings)