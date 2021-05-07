An Artificial Intelligence is capable of creating cats that do not exist

05/07/2021 at 11:08 CEST

Esteban Garcia Marcos

The computer’s science they are advancing by leaps and bounds. Some analysts consider that sooner or later there will be no more trades than those related to this type of work, since they are assuming a great advance in the market in general and for all types of sectors. In any case, in this wide and vast field that is computing, Artificial Intelligence is gaining more and more importance.

Machine-learning combined with an improvement in the processing of algorithms by computers has made the AI’s are able to create faces that seem real to us. In fact, there are quite a few of these services on the internet that have made it easier for Many people remain anonymous thanks to an alter ego.

This phenomenon can be perfectly extrapolated to animals. Do you think this cat is real?

This cat does not exist

| https://thiscatdoesnotexist.com

The truth is that no, it has been created by an algorithm through the ThisCatDoesNotExist website developed by a software engineer and lover of felines. Its objective, apart from surprising the public with the ability to create realistic faces that do not exist, is also to show the capabilities that an Artificial Intelligence can have.

How do they do that? There is basically a huge database with millions of feline parts: eyes, noses, faces and as if it were a great puzzle, Artificial Intelligence is dedicated to creating a face with the different pieces, as if it were a puzzle. Using his own photo editing skills, a random background and set of cat traits are added and published in as little as tenths of a second.