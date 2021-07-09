An artificial evolution experiment increases the size of the fox’s brain

An experiment, underway since 1958, tries to replicate the natural domestication of wolves that led to domestic dogs. To emulate that process, those responsible for the experiment use the selective breeding of two strains of silver foxes so that each one of them has a specific type of behavior. Scientists breed a lineage so that its members are tame and display dog-like behaviors with people, such as affectionate licking and tail wagging. The other lineage is bred to react aggressively to human contact. A third lineage is raised without any type of selection aimed at promoting a specific behavior; it is as close to a wild local population as possible. This third group serves as a reference to compare the other two groups with it.

When, several years ago, Erin Hecht, from Harvard University in the United States, learned of the existence of such an experiment, it immediately fascinated her. And she was intrigued by the possible changes in brain anatomy derived from this process of artificial evolution.

Later, he began a collaboration with the scientists in charge of the experiment to study the brains of foxes.

By analyzing MRI scans of fox brains, Hecht and his colleagues have shown that both foxes raised to be meek and those raised to be aggressive have larger brains and more gray matter than the brains of foxes. foxes not bred for any particular behavior. These results are totally different from previous research on chickens, sheep, cats, dogs, horses, and other animals. In such studies, domesticated species were found to have smaller brains, with less gray matter, than their wild ancestors.

Fox bred to have a behavior towards humans similar to that of a domestic dog. (Photo: Jennifer Johnson, Darya Shepeleva and Anna Kukekova. CC BY 4.0)

The team that has conducted the new study, made up of researchers from Harvard Universities, Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Emory and Cornell, as well as the Russian Institute for Cytology and Genetics, believe they have found an explanation for the increase in size and gray matter, but you still can’t be sure why this happens without further investigation. His main hypothesis is that both the meek and the aggressive lineage have been bred for specific behaviors, in a faster time than that traditionally invested in the domestication of many other animals. Dogs, for example, have been domesticated for thousands of years.

Both the meek and the aggressive lineage have undergone intense and sustained selection for behavior, while the conventional lineage is not subjected to that purposeful and strong selection. Therefore, it is possible that the rapid evolution of behavior, at least in the beginning, generally occurs through the increase of gray matter.

Analyzing the MRI scans, the research team noticed another surprise: the similarities in the way the brains of aggressive and meek foxes changed. Both, for example, showed an increase in many of the same gray matter regions, such as the prefrontal cortex, the amygdala, the hippocampus and the cerebellum. All this despite the fact that foxes were bred to promote opposite behaviors.

The researchers believe that the study results suggest that commonly accepted ideas about brain changes in domestication may need revision, and that the brains of other animals, including humans, may have undergone similar abrupt morphological changes during the times in that there was a sudden selection of behavior, promoted for example by rapid changes in the environment or climate. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)