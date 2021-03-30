An armed woman attacked Drake’s home in Canada

Getty Images Woman arrested in ‘armed attack’ at home of singer Drake

An “armed attack” at the home of singer Drake led to the arrest of a woman at the scene, according to a report by a Toronto Sun columnist.

Columnist Joe Warmington wrote on Twitter on March 29, 2021 that Drake was not injured. He was getting his information from sources, but there has been no official confirmation from law enforcement.

“I heard that a @Drake security guard prevented the armed suspect from entering the property. She was detained near the door, but allegedly a security person was hit with a pipe, “Warmington wrote on Twitter.

The house in question is located in Canada.

This is what you need to know:

A “knife” was found, Warmington wrote.

In his first report, Warmington wrote that there was a large police presence in front of Drake’s home.

“Last Hour: Big presence of @TPSOperations at home on Bridle Path. Sources say in front of the home of superstar Drake. I hope everything is all right. But sources say it appears to be a busy scene. Paramedic vehicle also spotted there. #Drake maybe @Drake can clarify what is happening, ”wrote the reporter.

He quickly followed up with these reports:

“Last Hour: Sources tell me that a woman has been detained on the property of @Drake’s mansion and a knife has been located.”

A member of Drake’s entourage was hit with a pipe, says Warmington

Drake was not injured, according to Warmington, but a member of his entourage was attacked.

“Breaking News: I was told that @Drake was not injured in the armed attack on his Bridlepath property, but a member of his entourage may have been hit with a pipe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Drake is from Toronto, Canada. In 2020, Architectural Digest wrote a great post about his mansion there.

“At 50,000 square feet, with amenities like an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court topped by a 21-square-foot pyramid skylight, Drake’s astonishing home certainly qualifies as extravagant,” the story described.

“Since I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel, ”Drake told the publication, which described the house as his exciting project. “It will be one of the things that I will leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” added Drake.

The story continued: “Nicknamed The Embassy, ​​the house draws inspiration from traditional Fine Art architecture, distilled and slightly abstracted to infuse the classical language with a more contemporary spirit.”

Fancy Pants Homes also wrote an article about the mansion, saying, “The Kobe jerseys on display, the full set of awards in the trophy room, Andy Warhol’s painting of Mao sitting casually in the background, all in the house of Drake seems to have a story behind her. “

According to Biography.com, “Born Aubrey Drake Graham on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Canada, Drake grew up with music in his blood. His father, Dennis Graham, was the drummer for legendary rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis.

