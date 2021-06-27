An Argentine boxer in serious condition

The boxer Fidel Ruiz Díaz remains hospitalized in serious condition at the Gatti de Oncativo Sanatorium, Córdoba, after suffering a knockout of Nestor Maidana, in the fight that took place at the Nono Luigi hotel in that city.

The 28-year-old fighter from Chaco was removed from the ring fainted, when he fell by technical knockout in the seventh round with his co-provincial Maidana, who knocked him down three times and knocked him down with a left cross.

Ole He contacted the Gatti sanatorium and the guard reported that they were not authorized to give information about the state of Ruiz Díaz.

Fidel Ruiz Díaz, the boxer in serious condition.

Rayo Ruiz Díaz lost his second fight in a 17-fight career to Maidana, with 15 wins (12 on the fast track).

The 28-year-old boxer has a tough life history. He suffered a violent episode in which he was hit by a bullet. He had returned to boxing in 2018. He also worked as a cardboard worker.

The light division fight was part of the program in which the most important duel was won by Leandro Robutti, who defeated Kevin Espíndola on points in 10 rounds, to win the Argentine heavyweight title.

