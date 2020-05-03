During confinement it is not easy to entertain children throughout the day. Fortunately, many people and companies contribute their ideas related to what they do best. This is the case of the prestigious architectural firm Foster + Partners, who has published a cutout so children can design a paper city. Also, a guide to learn how to draw trees.

Foster + Partners is an architectural firm founded in 1967 by the well-known Norman Foster, one of the best architects in the world. It has offices around the world, and is responsible for some emblematic buildings and structures in our country, such as the Bilbao Metro or the Collserola Tower and the remodeling of the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

This week has published on its website some cutouts for children to learn the basic principles of architecture, while having fun.

The first of all was this cutout to build a skyscraper. The idea liked it so much that now they have created a complete cutout where it offers different geometric shapes to build a paper city.

The cutout is made up of various cubes and polyhedra that children have to cut with scissors and glue with glue. They can be mixed to obtain buildings with different shapes and sizes. From skyscrapers to villas, shops, towers or flats. The only limit is the imagination.

The idea is for children to paint the figures and combine them creatively to create their own custom cities, which they can share with everyone on Twitter through the hashtag #architecturefromhome.

Many major architectural firms have developed parasitic houses, which can already be seen in the United States, Brazil, Russia or Scandinavia. What are they?

The Foster + Partners architectural firm He has also published a series of ideas for children to learn to draw trees, as well as a PDF children’s book that teaches children how to build a building from scratch.

Ideas and crafts that, who knows, can even inspire boys and girls to become future architects. The next Norman Foster …

[Fuente: Bored Panda]