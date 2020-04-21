Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary for health promotion and prevention, published on his social networks that thanks to the effort of the population to flatten the epidemic curve in Mexico, there will be municipalities that They will be able to return to their economic activities from May 18.

“We are doing well in reducing # COVID19 infections. In municipalities without transmission we will be able to withdraw the Health Security Measures on May 18 if we continue to act with responsibility and discipline, ”he wrote in a video that he published on his official Twitter account.

In the clip, the undersecretary assured that this is due to the implementation of the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) due to social isolation.

“The National Day of Healthy Distance is a package of sanitary security measures […] to reduce COVID infections and that is why three measures were ordered, “he began in his story.

The first of these is the temporary suspension of academic activities at all educational levels in the public and private sectors throughout the national territory. The second is the suspension of work activities in the same sectors and, similarly, at the national level. And, finally, suspend all kinds of congregations of more than 50 people regardless of the place: public squares, streets, churches, beaches, gardens, cinemas, theater and museums. This for a period from March 30 to May 30; however, the undersecretary said there was good news:

“We are doing well, we are managing to reduce infections. This is what we have called ‘flatten the curve’ ”, this means that the registration of all the new cases that exist in the country of COVID-19 every day, are decreasing. This is highly favorable for the population, since this may translate into a better service for those who suffer from the new coronavirus, since by reducing or “flattening” the epidemic curve, hospitals are not saturated and all people who are vulnerable to suffering worse this disease (people over 60, hypertensive, overweight, with diabetes, chronic degenerative diseases, pregnant women or those with compromised immune system [pacientes de quimioterapias o que vivan con VIH/SIDA]) have the possibility of finding “a space in the National Health System, that they find a hospital bed, adequate care for their illness”.

López-Gatell reported the existence of municipalities in national territory that have a very low level of transmission of COVID-19, a reason that will lead to a reduction in sanitary measures.

“In those municipalities in which there are no cases or very few cases, we are going to be able to remove these sanitary security measures a little earlier […] from Monday, May 18, ”said the undersecretary of the Health Secretary (SSa).

So that the general public can know which municipalities it is, the SSa and the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) put online the COVID-19 query map, which indicates the number of cases registered in real time with respect to health institutions and their locations.

Health authorities reported, This Monday, April 20, there are already 712 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the country. In addition, they already accumulate so far 8,772 confirmed patients positive for COVID-19.

This means that 511 new positives and 26 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, which means that after the highest peak of infected in a single day (764) between last Saturday and Sunday, among on Sunday and Monday the 511 new confirmed were presented.