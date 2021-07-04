An approach to stablecoins and the particular case of Moneta (MMXN) in Mexico

Stablecoins or stablecoins have gained more prominence in the crypto space, driven particularly by the fall in crypto market prices in 2017. In its simplest sense, a stablecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that provides price stability through backup of a reserve asset.

One of the particular characteristics of the crypto space is the volatility of its prices, the value of peaks and falls, which may perhaps discourage many people from adopting cryptocurrencies. It is for this reason that stablecoins were designed to deal with this situation and guarantee a stable value over time.

Stablecoins have been incredibly popular, as they provide the perfect balance between the benefits of decentralization and the added value of predictability.

When assessing the challenges and the current scenario of the crypto ecosystem, the CEO of Mexo pointed out:

“One of the main challenges is that, within this growth, we have a clear objective of where to go. That is, within this ever-changing ecosystem, [es importante saber] how to stay within it and provide useful tools for all users ”.

He later referred to the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom experienced in 2020:

“Last year we saw the birth of DeFi, which was bringing new investment mechanisms, new participation mechanisms […] Staying there in the face of ever-changing technology […] such as the issue of stablecoins, the search for acceptance as a payment method in other countries ”.

Launch of the stablecoin “Moneta”

The advancement of blockchain technology and the need to promote its use within the Mexican community, was created l1st stablecoin pegged to the Mexican peso: “Moneta” (MMXN).

The launch was made through the Mexo exchange where Mexican citizens can access this cryptocurrency freely. In this sense, Adrián Díaz Lujan states:

“Users can already trade MMXN on the platform, we have some pairs to trade directly: against Bitcoin, against Ethereum, against XRP and against USDT.”

Regarding the importance of having a stablecoin pegged to the Mexican peso, the CEO of Mexo noted:

“It was very important to have a project like this. The scheme of this type of stablecoin is something that was already clear in the market. For example, these Fiat-Backed Stablecoins have a fairly defined and clear structure. I think that many of the members that are in the ecosystem today were closely following stablecoins, analyzing how they are operating, such as USDT, which is one of the most important ”.

Stablecoins, Mexico and Latin America

When consulted by Cristóbal Pereira about Mexo’s vision regarding stablecoins in the Latin American region, Adrián Díaz Lujan highlighted:

“It’s very important. Of course, it is a fairly large region, with differences in the markets. […] In the case of trading pairs, in the case of spot and perpetuals, we are promoting this in Latin America, taking into account the different currencies of the region ”.

The CEO of Mexo argued in this regard:

“According to our research […] We have seen 200 stablecoins that are operating […] and 90% are tied to the dollar but none were tied to the Mexican peso. That’s why it seemed like a great opportunity. […] We have already seen with other stablecoins such as DAI that it has a range of decentralized financial products around it and, in the same way, we believe that having a stablecoin in the region can open up this range of possibilities ”.

