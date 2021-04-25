An approach to Layer 2 solutions on the Ethereum (ETH) network and its importance

Scalability has been a huge issue that has impacted the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. However, that hasn’t stopped developers from rolling out new solutions and platforms for ETH, notably L2 (Layer 2) implementations.

Ethereum may be perhaps the most popular cryptocurrency in terms of blockchain usage right now. However, transactional costs remain a major hurdle for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

To talk about the subject, Blockchain Academy Chile (BAC) through Cristóbal Pereira made a dissertation on second layer or L2 solutions on the Ethereum network.

BeInCrypto as a media partner has covered the event in which they talked about plasma, rollups, sidechains, among others, to analyze projects such as Poligon, zkRollups, Optimisc Rollups, xDai, and many more.

Blockchains are made up of multiple layers

As an introduction to the central theme of the webinar, Cristóbal Pereira explained that a blockchain network is made up of multiple layers: infrastructure, data, network, consensus, and applications.

“First of all there is the infrastructure layer: the hardware, the machines, everything that allows us […] that the communication channels, the messaging, the safeguard, the storage of the copies of the blockchain networks that are being operated are generated, in this case Ethereum ”.

“Above this is the data layer, the part where everything that has to do with the encryption used, the digital signatures, is programmed.”

Next he discusses the network and consensus layers:

“Later we have the network layer. Mainly there it is based on what the P2P network is, how they connect and how these computers that are mounted on the initial layer of the infrastructure communicate, so that they can share the data packets and thus remain coordinated ”.

The Blockchain Academy Chile instructor continues:

“Then there is the consensus layer […] What consensus algorithm? How are we going to achieve consensus? So that all the transactions that occur in the last layer (of applications and transactions) can be carried out and implemented so that they are written within a block, which is included in the main network ”.

Finally, it refers to the application layer, smart contract development, decentralized applications, the user interface, etc.

What are Layer 2 solutions?

Cristóbal Pereira highlighted existing problems within the Ethereum network exist because of high transaction costs.

In this sense, he presented a graph of the peaks of transaction costs in the network, emphasizing the highs registered in the years 2017, 2018 and later the increase that has been registered since 2020 as a consequence of the decentralized finance boom (DeFi).

At the same time he points out that it is important to understand the current state of the Ethereum network:

“To solve a problem of such magnitude takes time, it is not easy, it is not something that is done quickly. […] Since the birth of Ethereum, it is only in the last year that the problems of the ETH network are becoming more acute ”.

At the same time, he points out that there are three great ways that this can be solved today:

“We have Layer 1 which is the main layer, Ethereum’s on-chain layer. We have the second layer solutions, which mount on top of Layer 1 without the need for Layer 1 to change. They are assembled with different techniques to be able to develop a solution that allows generating off-chain transactions (which are Layer 2) and then include transactions in Layer 1 ”.

In the same way, he exposes about the sidechains:

“There are also sidechain solutions or parallel chains that are not mounted on Layer 1 in particular, but create their own blockchain network, with their own transactions but are within the Layer 1 ecosystem. […] but they end up being totally parallel networks ”.

How do the solutions work?

The instructor of the Blockchain Academy Chile points out that There are four solutions that are being worked on to offer improvements to the main network:

Channels: They work very similar to the Lightning Network in Bitcoin. To do this, two users block ETH in a contract and that amount of funds is represented in an off-chain channel to make multiple payments between them without going to the main layer.

Plasma: They are solutions for specific use cases. Plasma generates in an off-chain solution some “small chains” in which the participants carry out operations both at the level of value transactions and smart contracts.

Sidechains: They are independent solutions that create bridges for the transfer of assets between one chain and another, including xDAI

Rollups: It is the best known solution today. For its operation a Layer 2 is generated, on this Layer 2 many transactions will be carried out. In this sense, the solution “rolls up” the transactions, compresses them and sends them to the main Layer. Within this group, zkRollups and Optimisc Rollups stand out.

