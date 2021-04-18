an approach to beat the market

Throughout history, there have been many reversing currents They have tried to discover, looking at different metrics, those companies in which to invest and beat the always demanding market. Who hasn’t heard of value investing, powered by the legendary Ben graham and his disciple Warren buffett? Or investment in growth stocks, traditionally associated with Peter lynch?

Factor investing has its origin in the Arbitrage Pricing Theory of Ross and the models of Fama and French of explanation of the return of the assets. Basically, they explain that some characteristics of the companies -factors- determine outperform the market in the long term.

In recent years, this type of investment has experienced a boom, in which multiple factors have been postulated as alpha generators: low volatility, quality, momentum, value, small cap …

At Welzia, we considered that the best option was to establish a quantitative TriFactor method and we selected three factors: value, quality and momentum. In recent years, quality and momentum have been the winners, but there have been many periods when investing in value has consistently outperformed indices.

Despite this better stock market performance, it must be clear that each of the factors behaves better at certain times of the cycle. For example, quality companies tend to do better in times of recession, while value is often king in recovery phases.

The greatest difficulty lies in identifying the economic moment that is going to occur a few months in advance

In practice, the greatest difficulty lies in identifying the economic moment that is going to occur a few months in advance. This does especially difficult to ‘jump’ from factor to factor; This is a difficulty to which is added the fact that in those moments of cycle changes the volatility between the factors increases. Uncorrelations such as the one experienced on March 8, when the value rose 1% while the momentum fell 3%.

To solve it, from Welzia we combine the three factors and select companies that meet, on average, all the requirements that underlie each of the factors (value, quality and momentum).

Thus, when we take into account the value factor, we use different multiples: PER, price between cash flow, price over book value … With averages of eight years, to smooth the effect of the cycle and avoid rewarding or punishing a company for a single year.

In the quality factor we include a low debt, a high ROE, high and consistent margins … But, in addition, we incorporate a series of fairly novel measures, which are rarely used for these analyzes in relation to the quality of company accounting.

Lastly, the momentum factor. We have included the volatility In analyzing the behavior of stocks, since it is a risk factor that must be taken into account in investments, we use the sharpe ratio in various time windows that include the last three years.

The combination of the three factors in our quantitative analysis eliminates behavioral biases and highlights those companies with quality on the balance sheet, attractive momentum and an adjusted valuation.

*** Borja Traseira is a manager of the Welzia Global Opportunities fund