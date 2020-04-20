A research team from the Department of Electronic Technology at the University of Malaga (UMA) has developed a mobile application that Evaluates the battery life of smartphones that function as fall detectors.

As published by the Discover FoundationThese systems are made up of wireless sensors placed on the user’s body, usually elderly or dependent people, and the mobile phone that acts as the receiver of the information, which, based on the detected values, determines if a fall has occurred. .

Test bench with different practical scenarios

To measure the effectiveness of its operational aspects, scientists have devised a test bench where you have checked different practical scenarios on four Android-type smartphone models. They have evaluated the capacity of these devices and have certified that they can serve as central nodes of these fall detectors, providing keys to improve their use.

Specifically, this research team has reflected its results in the study entitled ‘Consumption Analysis of Smartphone based Fall Detection Systems with Multiple External Wireless Sensors’ published in the journal Sensors. In it, they point out that the parameters that most influence battery consumption come from operating in parallel with other applications that consume a lot of energy, such as downloading files and playing video clips from the Internet.

The test bench has analyzed the battery operation and how it influences the fall detection system. The goal is to conserve the energy charge to extend the duration throughout the day.

Network of six low power detectors

These tests are based on a network in which up to six low-power detectors communicate via Bluetooth with a commercial smartphone to transmit measurements captured by three sensors: an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer.

The first measures the acceleration of the body, while the gyroscope measures the orientation in space. Finally, the magnetometer is in charge of measuring the earth’s magnetic field in the position it is in, that is, it serves as a compass.

A model shows the placement of the wireless sensors of the fall detection system. Photo: UMA.

The phone, as the central node, receives the signals sent by the wireless sensors placed on the user’s body and decides, based on these values, if there has been a fall.

This system, in addition, collects the data and decides if they should be transmitted to a remote center, which, finally, could also raise the alarm if there has actually been a fall.

Complex mathematical techniques and operations

All this is possible through the use of complex mathematical techniques and operations, which, as UMA research has shown, do not interfere with the quality of services that other applications installed on the phone can provide.

This same study by the Andalusian research team could be extrapolated to smart watches, known as Smartwatches, which could perform the same function as the mobile device with the advantage of its comfort when transporting. In fact, this is the study they are currently conducting.

The study thoroughly and individually analyzed the influence of various parameters that can affect consumption: the sampling period in which measurements are taken and transmitted, the number of sensors, the use of a positioning system and the role of the phone as a node central that receives the signals. “In our test bench, four different models of smartphones from popular providers with different versions of Android have been used,” the UMA researcher Francisco Javier González Cañete, who has led the work, has told the Discover Foundation.

Battery consumption

Specifically, researchers have analyzed various operational aspects that can influence battery consumption, such as the use of geolocation sensors, known as GPS (Global Positioning System) or coexistence with Other applications that entail a shorter mobile useful time without the need to charge it. All this has been systematized for the first time in a specialized application.

Many of the users of these fall detection systems are elderly people with mobility problems or afflicted with degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. “The fundamental criterion for an application to be practical is that the battery of the mobile device must be charged, at most, once a day, which will give the user the necessary freedom to be monitored,” the researcher explained.

In parallel to the emergence of this type of portable systems, research has increased to improve its use. While most have not stopped at the actual effectiveness of these fall detection systems on mobile devices, the work of the Andalusian scientific team has explored the real potential of the phones on the market.

The work, which has received funding from the European Regional Development Fund, has also certified that the industry is not developing the capacity of the batteries of the devices at the same rate as it provides them with new functions.

