an application for editing photos on Instagram

You come home after work or school, you sit on the couch and spend some time looking at what’s new on your social networks. Surely you follow some profiles that take maximum care of the publications they make, with photographs that reflect in an incredible way a landscape or a portrait. In most cases, if not all, These images have undergone some editing process, especially on Instagram, by some application with the aim of correcting or highlighting an element. The result: a perfect image.

Whether they are professional accounts or individual people who want to enhance the best photos to their profile, editing applications for Instagram are the order of the day. For example, if we have gone on a trip to a spectacular place but the weather has not accompanied us with most of the photos taken in a cloudy sky, we can improve the memory using apps like Luminar AI. It does not matter if the photograph was taken from a phone, with a camera or even if the image has a low quality, the result will improve a lot.

Among all the applications, why Luminar AI

First of all, it should be noted that although it is an application aimed at everyone, both the options and the results offered by Luminar are at a higher level than the rest. It is not the typical application that you download for free from your smartphone’s application store and that offers poor results.

Luminar uses Artificial Intelligence as an engine to improve images, applying the necessary effects. Hence its name, Luminar AI. It is software designed for computers, compatible with Windows and MacOS and with other programs such as Photoshop or Lightroom.

Perhaps the most important characteristic of Luminar AI is that in just 12 seconds you can change and improve your image. In that course of time, Luminar analyzes the image, points out the parts that can be improved, shows the options that work best and we will only have to select and apply the one we like the most.

What can we do with Luminar AI

Luminar AI helps to correct the main glitches that occur when taking images, such as overexposed skies or faces with too much shadow. For example, if we have a blue sky, the safest thing is that on many occasions its real color is not appreciated, and a burnt sky remains. With Luminar We can reduce the exposure to reflect a sky with a more natural blue, or even change the sky type and replace it with a cloudy sky at sunset.

With regard to people, when we put the spotlight on one area, it sometimes forces us to give up another, which is darker. Luminar AI’s backlighting system and Religh Human control enhance lighting according to sky lighting.

When we take a portrait, there are some areas that are more likely to show imperfections. The most common are the eyes, showing unpleasant shine, or the skin, with impurities and imperfections that are not always real. Luminar AI helps to smooth them out and in many cases remove them. The same happens if we want to give it a more artistic effect, for example by applying the portrait effect even if we did not do it while capturing the image. In posting with Luminar AI, yes.

RAW file editing

But the use of Artificial Intelligence is useful for more things, for example to recommend to each user what effects to apply, depending on the type of image to obtain the best result. If you want to know more, take a look at these templates.

Finally, and as we have mentioned before, although Luminar is designed for all types of users, it is not a complicated tool for an amateur audience that thinks about uploading edited photos to Instagram, nor a simple tool for professionals. For the latter, they should know that the options it offers are enormous, for example its ability to process RAW files. In addition, from Luminar they regularly update their library to further increase its compatibility with all cameras and mobile phones on the market.

