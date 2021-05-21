An application developed in Spain allows us to calculate the probability that we need intubation in the event of a severe Covid-19 infection

05/21/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

The Covid-19 it has caused thousands of cases of acute respiratory failure with a high associated mortality. Patients in this situation require ventilatory support for long periods of time, which causes, together with the high incidence of cases, that there is significant pressure in ICUs in hospitals around the world.

Therefore, researchers from the Hospital Clínic-IDIBAPS in collaboration with the Center for Biomedical Research Network on Respiratory Diseases (CIBERES) have developed a calculator to predict the probability that Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory failure require intubation.

You may also be interested in: Allergy, cold, Covid-19? How to differentiate them

The initiative was carried out after evaluating the feasibility of less invasive treatments as an alternative to intubation in these patients, such as high-flow nasal oxygenation.

In fact, according to the results of two studies, published in the journals Critical Care and Journal of Intensive Care, the use of high-flow nasal oxygenation, as a less invasive technique compared to intubation, allows reducing the days in which the patient he needs to be ventilated and shortens his ICU stay.

In addition, researchers have identified a number of predictors to determine which patients are most likely to require intubation based on their condition upon entering the ICU.

Alternatives to intubation in ICU

During these long months there have been many patients hospitalized for Covid-19 who have had to undergo endotracheal intubation, which is nothing more than a medical procedure in which a tube is placed in the trachea through the mouth or the nose, to ensure the patient’s breathing. In most cases this procedure requires sedation.

Well, according to studies carried out by researchers from the Hospital Clínic-IDIBAPS, subjecting patients with acute respiratory failure to high-flow nasal oxygenation reduces the need to resort to the other, much more invasive method.

Furthermore, it makes it possible to avoid the risks associated with mechanical ventilation, such as delirium or cognitive impairment, weakness acquired after admission to the ICU or infections caused by the procedure itself.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was limited use of less invasive respiratory support therapies. In our opinion, this was due to two fundamental reasons: first, the legitimate fear on the part of healthcare personnel to increase the risk of contagion; and, secondly, to the previous literature on patients with respiratory distress where the failure of these therapies was associated with an increase in mortality ”, the researchers point out.

The aim of the study published in Critical Care was to test whether high-flow oxygen therapy was an appropriate intervention for COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure. And the results have been very positive.

Following the follow-up of 122 patients admitted to the ICUs of 36 hospitals, researchers have shown that high-flow oxygen therapy, compared to early intubation, reduces both the days with assisted ventilation and the days of admission to the ICU.

“Our objective was to see if there was any benefit from using a less invasive strategy and, once it had been demonstrated, the next step was to determine if we were able to predict in which patients we could use this intervention,” explains Carlos Ferrando, Carlos Ferrando, head of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.

Calculation of probabilities

Thus, the researchers launched a study with 259 patients to find out what parameters allowed predicting the need for mechanical ventilation according to their condition when entering the ICU.

Of the 259 patients, 54% (140) required respiratory support by intubation. The main risk factors for intubation were related to the SOFA indices, which assesses the appearance and evolution of multi-organ failure in ICU patients, and the ROX, which combines information on the respiratory parameters and oxygenation of the patient.

With these parameters, the researchers have been able to develop a kind of calculator that allows them to predict whether the severe Covid-19 patient will need mechanical ventilation. This also provides information on what decisions should be made when caring for the patient entering the ICU.

The development of the application has been possible thanks to the participation of 36 hospitals in Spain and Andorra, encouraged by the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (SEDAR).