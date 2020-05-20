Although the appointed day is itself June 28, the whole month of June is considered the ‘Pride Month’ or Pride Month, a few weeks in which the LGTBQ + collective takes advantage to celebrate events, conferences and all kinds of activities globally, which reach their peak in Pride week which begins on the 28th with the festivals and the iconic parade. But like all events on the 2020 calendar, Pride has also been affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

Apple Watch Pride Edition

The LGBTI State Pride Organizing Committee decided celebrate this year the LGBTI State Pride virtually from July 1 to 5, dates scheduled before the Covid-19 crisis, with several actions planned for June 28, although always online. Pride Day passes to the online arena due to the impossibility of actions and physical meetingsYes, and at Apple they have decided to get ahead a little by announcing a new ideal product for those dates – and vindicatively for the whole year.

Almost an annual tradition, Apple launches a new strap for your Apple Watch with a rainbow design centered on the famous LGTBQ + flag. The straps are assembled by hand using colored straps to give a unique and handmade touch to each one, starting from the same base design. But it does not come alone, because along with this sports strap of the Apple Watch Pride Edition, users of the Apple watch can choose another based on Nike Sport, whose perforated design is illustrated in the colors of the rainbow.

Apple’s support for LGBTQ + organizations

Both can be purchased now on the Apple website, through the Apple Store app and in Apple Store stores, and are available together with the new Apple Watch spheres commemorating Pride, soon will be available in watchOS 6.2.5, so that the entire watch looks the same. Both straps have the same price, 49 euros, with a delivery date of between May 21 and June 5.

With these innovations, Apple and Nike want to support LGBTQ organizations that “do a key job in defense of the collective worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality or ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 organizations from more than 150 countries and regions ”.