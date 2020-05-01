         An Apple TV in 2020, lessons for iMessage, reconditioned products … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the four episodes of this week, four instead of five since today Friday May 1 is a holiday in Spain. You can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 153: An Apple TV in 2020

What role does Apple TV have in the middle of 2020? Televisions have brought Internet access and applications for years, and it is more difficult than before to justify spending on it. A panorama that only the arrival of Apple Arcade has been able to help.

# 154: The development of the original Apple Watch, from within

Five years after its arrival in stores, one of the designers who was part of its development has told previously unknown details about its creation, from the inspiration of its straps to the first sketches, or the motivation behind some spheres.

# 155: What iMessage could learn from WhatsApp (and vice versa)

After years using iMessage on a daily basis, as well as WhatsApp, some ideas to improve both messaging applications based on the strengths of the other.

# 156: Refurbished Products

Following an email from a listener, today we are talking about reconditioned products sold in the Apple store. Bonus: question and answer section since on Friday May 1 there would be no episode for being a holiday.

Subscribe to Infinite Loop

You can listen to Infinite Loop from any podcast manager:

Or directly searching for “Infinite Loop” in your preferred client. Each new episode is published daily at the following times:

Spain (peninsular time): 7.00 a.m.

Spain (Canary Islands time): 6.00 a.m.

Mexico: 0.00 h

Argentina: 3.00 h

Colombia: 1.00 h

Chile: 3.00 h

United States (east coast): 1.00 h

United States (west coast): 22.00

See you next Monday. Thanks for joining us.

Share



An Apple TV in 2020, lessons for iMessage, reconditioned products … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast