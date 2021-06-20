An apple in space

This striking photo shows a common food such as an apple near a window inside the International Space Station (ISS). The photo was taken from inside the ISS. Through the window some structures of the orbital complex can be seen. Apart from the contrast between the mundane and the extraordinary, the photograph shows us a very clear example of the evolution recorded in the diet of astronauts since the beginning of the Space Age. At first, the space travelers’ pantry was monopolized by foods specially processed for consumption outside of Earth. Little by little, natural foods, like this apple, stopped being “inappropriate” to eat in space and today we can see them in photos like this one. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Photo: NASA)