Today there are endless professional skills that people should have to perform properly in their jobs. For example, it is essential to manage good communication so that the indications can be transmitted between collaborators and teams and the goals set are achieved. It is also necessary to have a good control of individual finances. But an often forgotten skill is being able to speak languages.

Having the ability to speak to various people in the world without any cultural or communication barriers is a very useful skill. And it is that, when mastering other languages, it is very easy to be part of a multinational company. Or, to be able to find job opportunities in other countries. Of course, learning other languages ​​is not necessarily an easy task. In fact, for the vast majority of people, a single language is challenging enough.

An app to learn languages

For this reason, the Drops platform was created. It is a mobile application whose main goal is to help users learn to speak other languages. This project refuses to follow the more traditional class method. On the contrary, it aims to gamify the whole way and make it much more entertaining and fun. With this strategy, it is hoped that learning a new language can be not only interesting, but also a little faster than usual.

To do this, the app proposes a series of dynamic activities with which people can learn languages ​​in a simple and interactive way. Through simple illustrations that can be understood regardless of culture, people can gain a very basic basic understanding of the most important concepts. And through this foundation, begin to understand the rest of the language in a way quite similar to what young children do at birth.

The languages ​​that people can learn with this project include Classic English, as well as German, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Hawaiian and many others. At the same time, each learning session is limited to just five minutes. That way, you can try to accommodate small opportunities for improvement in virtually any situation. Thus, the app becomes one of the most appropriate tools to improve this skill.

